Trias (TRY) Price Tops $0.0009

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Trias has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $55,252.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00229436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.01674859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00167264 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.