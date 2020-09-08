Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Cap Hits $392,482.60

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bibox. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $392,482.60 and $264.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

