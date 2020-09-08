Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,662,640 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.40% of Best Buy worth $2,561,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $149,378.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,331,990. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

