Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 181,091 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.13% of CoStar Group worth $2,553,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $826.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $693.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

