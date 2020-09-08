Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 6,390,753 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 164.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Zoom Video Communications worth $2,605,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,775,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,170 shares of company stock valued at $94,866,421 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

ZM opened at $350.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.31. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $478.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

