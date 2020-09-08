Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,142,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 184,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.27% of EOG Resources worth $2,438,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 32,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

