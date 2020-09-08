Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,057,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.71% of Phillips 66 worth $2,736,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 58.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 628,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,706,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

