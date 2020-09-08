Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.57 Billion Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,653,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,087,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.50% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,573,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.