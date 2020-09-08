Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.69% of Docusign worth $2,747,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Docusign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign stock opened at $209.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

