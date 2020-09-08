Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.07 Billion Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,170,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.55% of Microchip Technology worth $3,071,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.