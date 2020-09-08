Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,797,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.15% of General Mills worth $3,069,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

