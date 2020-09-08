Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,061,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.17% of American Water Works worth $2,838,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

