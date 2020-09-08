Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,599,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,494,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.52% of eBay worth $2,758,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,666,184 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $402,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

