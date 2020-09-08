Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,221,362 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,021,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.75% of Exelon worth $3,092,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,852 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Exelon by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,286 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

EXC opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

