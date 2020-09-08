Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 10,775,388 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,619,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,775,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $2,569,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

