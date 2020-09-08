Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,494,194 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,618,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of Charles Schwab worth $3,023,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,757,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SCHW opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

