Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 371,934 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,876,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.91% of Dollar Tree worth $2,398,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,231. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

