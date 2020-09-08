Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 525,165 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,617,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.97% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $2,622,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

