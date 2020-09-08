Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

