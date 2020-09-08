Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.39.

VTR opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

