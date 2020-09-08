Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,002.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 338.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.2% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.88. 4,423,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,386. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

