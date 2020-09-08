VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $7.25. VERONA PHARMA P/S shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 313 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $86.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 34.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

