Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.70

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 11146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 82.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 317,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.