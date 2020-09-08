Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,415 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.18. 3,357,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,679. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.04 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.