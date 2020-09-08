VouchForMe Market Cap Reaches $270,092.52 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $270,092.52 and $20,651.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

