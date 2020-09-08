Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 417.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,252 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Werner Enterprises worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,275. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

