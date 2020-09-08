Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.14. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 1,260 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

