WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $37.07 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $37.07 million and $2.19 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

