Xaya (CHI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Xaya has a market cap of $2.80 million and $87,963.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,080,449 coins and its circulating supply is 43,938,322 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.