Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

EA opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,333 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,324 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

