Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $2.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 285.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $14.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $15.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.32. 363,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,821. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 434.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

