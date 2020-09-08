Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,211. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.21. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

