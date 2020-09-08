ZelCash Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

