Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $78,509.28 and $3,598.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,118.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.02225130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00780386 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012127 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,449,367 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.