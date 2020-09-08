ZINC (ZINC) Hits Market Capitalization of $265,483.85

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $265,483.85 and $3,222.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.05024879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052206 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

