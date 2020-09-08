ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Shares of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.22. ZK International Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,160 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

