Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 171,377 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZOM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.