Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $141.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

