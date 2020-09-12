0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $92,450.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $92,450.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001662 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00108610 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

