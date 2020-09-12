10,934 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.