155,120 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

