32,611 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Graco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE:GGG opened at $60.18 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

