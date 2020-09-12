46,163 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $70.54 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,235. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.