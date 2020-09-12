AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.