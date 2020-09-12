ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Capitalization Reaches $685,283.22

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $685,283.22 and approximately $11,149.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,141,189 coins and its circulating supply is 84,999,179 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

