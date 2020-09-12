Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:WMS opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

