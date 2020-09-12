Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 154,919 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

