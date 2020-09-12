Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NYSE:VMC opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

