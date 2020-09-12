Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 6,685.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,644 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

