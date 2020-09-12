Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,915,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

